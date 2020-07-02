Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) in Vizag has released a recruitment notification to fill in vacancies for the jobs of Manager, Assistant Manager, and Medical Officers. The eligible candidates can submit online applications via the company’s official website. The registration process involves three steps – personal, educational, and payment details. Before uploading the details, the candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 300/- via Demand Draft (DD), drawn in favour of M/s Hindustan Shipyard Ltd., payable at Visakhapatnam. There is no fee for SC/ST and physically handicapped candidates. After successful completion of all the stages, the candidates will receive a confirmation message. The last date to apply for the aforementioned posts is 21 July 2020.

As per the Hindustan Shipyard Limited Recruitment recruitment notification for jobs in Vizag, openings in each disciple are as follows:

Manager (Engineering) – 2

Manager (Electrical) – 3

Manager (Naval Architecture) – 2

Assistant Manager (HR) – 2

Medical Officer – 6 (on fixed term contract basis for 3 years)

Eligibility Criteria while applying to the aforementioned jobs at Hindustan Shipyard Vizag:

For the role of Manager (Engineering):

The candidates applying for the post should have a full-time Engineering degree with not less than 60% marks in Mechanical / Industrial / Production / Marine Engineering from any recognised University or Institute registered with AICTE. The maximum age for applying is 40 years (as on 21 July 2020).

For the role of Manager (Electrical):

The candidates applying for the post should have a full-time Engineering degree with not less than 60% marks in Electrical and Electronics/ Electronics and Communications/ Electronics and Instrumentation/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Instrumentation/ Tele Communication from any recognised University or Institute registered with AICTE. The maximum age for applying is 40 years (as on 21 July 2020).

For the role of Manager (Naval Architecture):

The candidates applying for the post should have a full-time Engineering degree with not less than 60% marks in Naval Architecture / Naval Architecture and Ship Construction / Naval Architecture and Ocean Engineering from any recognised University or Institute registered with AICTE. The maximum age for applying is 40 years (as on 21 July 2020).

For the role of Assistant Manager (Human Resources):

The candidates applying for the post should have a full-time Engineering degree with not less than 55% marks and a full-time Postgraduate degree/diploma in Management with specialization in HR/ Personnel Management from any recognised University or Institute registered with AICTE. The maximum age for applying is 30 years (as on 21 July 2020).

For the role of Medical Officer:

The candidates applying for the post should have an MBBS Degree registered with Indian Medical Council. The maximum age for applying is 61 years (as on 21 July 2020).

Selection Procedure for jobs in Hindustan Shipyard:

As per the notification, the eligible candidates will be shortlisted based on their respective profiles. The applicants will be called in for a personal interview in Vizag.

Payscale for the aforementioned jobs at Hindustan Shipyard Vizag:

The candidates selected for the role of Manager will be paid a monthly salary varying from Rs 60,000/- to Rs 1,80,000/-. The pay scale for the position of Assistant Manager (HR) will vary from Rs 40,000/- to Rs 1,40,000/- per month. The selected candidates for the role of Medical Officer will be offered a monthly emolument of Rs 47,000/-.