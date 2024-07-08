Non-resident Telugus at Dallas in Texas have gathered at the famous Thomas Jefferson Park and staged a protest against the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Addressing the gathering, Visakha Ukku Aikya Karyacharana Vedika leader K M Srinivasa Rao urged the NDA government at Centre to give up the privatisation idea. As the alliance retained power at Centre after victory in recent elections it should rethink the proposal as the people of Visakhapatnam were emotionally attached to the plant.

He suggested that the government initiate measures to ensure profits for the plant instead of planning to privatise it. “The central government should immediately make an announcement against the privatisation move as the plant was achieved following sacrifices by Andhra leaders,” he said.

North America Telugu Society (NATS) leader N Bapaiah, while recalling the movement to achieve the steel plant in Visakhapatnam, said farmers in large numbers had come forward to sacrifice their lands for the plant and their kin would not tolerate any attempt to privatise it.

Other leaders who spoke on the occasion in Dallas vowed to continue the protest and fight against the move towards the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. The presentation of patriotic shows by children marked the end of the programme.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.