Telugu actor Nithiin gets engaged to girlfriend Shalini

Telugu actor Nithiin got engaged to his long time girlfriend Shalini at a ceremony held in Hyderabad on Saturday. Sharing images from the function, the actor took to Twitter and wrote, “Pelli panulu started..Mussssikk startttts Need ur blessings… (sic),”

Pelli panulu started..

Mussssikk startttts ❤️❤️❤️

Need ur blessings…🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/bQ3zXUO7s6 — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) February 15, 2020

Here are few more pics frm pasupu function 😊😊

#NithiinShalini pic.twitter.com/Su8C8pNXJC — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) February 15, 2020

The ceremony was graced by the family and close associates of the duo. Actors Brahmaji, Rakul Preet Singh, Sai Dharam Tej, Karthikeya Gummakonda, and a few other personalities from the Telugu film industry wished the couple on the occasion. As per sources, Nithiin and Shalini will tie the knot in a destination wedding at the Palazzo Versace Dubai on 15 April.

Nithiin had debuted in 2002 with Jayam, directed by Teja. Over the years, the actor has starred in several popular Telugu films such as Sye, Ishq, Gunde Jaari Gallantayyinde, Heart Attack, and A Aa among others.

The actor will soon be seen in his upcoming film Bheeshma, which is slated to hit the screens on 21 February. Starring Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, the film has been directed by Venky Kudumula and is touted to come as a romantic entertainer.