A teenage girl has been reportedly murdered by her own father in Vizag. The accused released a video on social media confessing to the crime of killing the 16-year-old on Friday. The police have arrested the accused and have taken him in for further investigation.

The deceased has been identified as Likhita Sree, a Class-X student. Her father Vara Prasad is an ambulance driver at Relliveedhi. The heinous crime came to light when Vara Prasad posted a video confessing that he killed his daughter because she was ignoring her education being in a relationship with a guy from the same area they were residing in.

According to the police, Prasad is an alcoholic. His wife left him 10 years ago due to harassment and his elder daughter left home and is currently staying with her boyfriend. Prasad confessed in the video that he had provided everything for his younger daughter and brought her up with a lot of pampering. He reportedly her not to converse with the guy. As she did not comply, he confessed to murdering her.

The police have taken the accused into custody and further investigation is being conducted. The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem. The case of the teenage girl murdered by her father in Vizag has been suspected to be of honour killing.

