TDP MLAs and MLCs support proposal of Vizag as executive capital

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs and MLCs from Visakhapatnam have come out in support of the State Government’s proposal to set up Vizag as the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh. In a meeting held on Tuesday, 4 MLAs and 3 MLCs from TDP unanimously backed the proposal.

Visakhapatnam (North) MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Visakhapatnam (South) MLA Vasupalli Ganesh, Visakhapatnam (West) MLA PGVR Naidu, Visakhapatnam (East) MLA V Ramakrishna Babu and Visakhapatnam MLCs D Ramarao, P Chalapathi Rao, B Naga Jagadeshwara Rao attended the meeting on Tuesday. TDP (Urban) President SA Rahaman and Rural President P Ramesh Babu were also present in the meeting. While the members noted that the proposal was beneficial to Visakhapatnam’s growth, they were apprehensive of the implementation of the idea.

Ganta Srinivasa Rao posted on Facebook on Friday, welcoming CM’s move to put Vizag as executive capital and claimed that the city was “100% eligible” to serve as the state’s executive capital.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy proposed three capitals for Andhra Pradesh. The GN Rao committee, which was set up to assess the proposal, backed the CM’s idea of establishing Vizag as the executive capital, Amaravati as the legislative capital and Kurnool as the judicial capital. However, TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu has lambasted the idea of setting up three capitals in the state.