The Rushikonda Palace in Visakhapatnam, constructed during the YSRCP government, once again became a hot topic as Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu invited suggestions from the public about how to utilise them effectively. The project, which has been constructed with over Rs 400 crore is now set to open for the public eye. This is because Chandrababu Naidu is keen on exposing the bills that were raised for making these buildings of Rushikonda.

After inspecting every nook of the Rushikonda buildings, Chandrababu Naidu lashed out at former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and said that the palace was constructed for ultimate luxury and is ‘not viable’ for utilitarian purposes.

During the YSRCP tenure, the seven-block palace was constructed while strictly keeping the public at bay. A three-member committee was also formed to define the purpose of the project, and it was suggested that the structure be used as the Chief Minister’s office.

On 2 November, the CM expressed his discontent and shock over the luxury and grandeur that these buildings exude. He further highlighted that Rs 36 lakh was used to instil a luxurious bathtub in the building. “Alliance government will soon release all the bills,” he added.

The government has been maintaining this 61-acre palace for the past four months, and now it has decided to invite the public for a debate over the utility of the structure.

Both positive and negative responses are emerging from the politicians and the public. The Chief Minister’s comments on the Rushikonda project engaged both TDP and YSRCP leaders in heated debate.

Former IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath strongly condemned the claims made by CM on Jagan Mohan Reddy and said, “Vizag doesn’t have a stay for VVIPs and industrial captains and it was the reason why the tourism project at Rushikonda was taken up. The CM should come up with an idea to use the building rather than criticising the YSRCP.”

On the other hand, the Buddhist Monument Committee suggested that the Rushikonda buildings in Visakhapatnam be converted into an Andhra Pradesh Museum. The Buddhist artefacts that were found so far in coastal Andhra can be kept for display, they said.

Meanwhile, an official announcement as to when the Rushikonda buildings will be open to the public is still awaited.

