Araku coffee, known for its aroma all over, is all set get a further fillip as the Tata Group, one of the largest business conglomerates in India, has come forward to market the Agency product.

Welcoming the decision of the Tata Group, ASR District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar said it was heartening that a leading trading company coming forward to market the Araku coffee.

Speaking at a meeting he had with the representatives of the Tata Group in Paderu on 15 November, the Collector said coffee beans would be supplied as required by the group and grading would be done on the expected lines of the organization.

“The TATA group has extended the offer at a time when we are searching for an agency to market the product as the coffee-growing farmers are not happy with middlemen.

When the representatives of the organisation enquired about the coffee logo, the Collector promised to get it designed in such a way that would be acceptable to all.

Tata Group executive vice-president and business head Amit Pant said that he visited the coffee plantations in the Agency area in the past two days and checked the quality.

“We will buy and brand the product and provide the necessary training to farmers to provide additional value to the coffee crop and thus help ITDA, GCC, Coffee Board and farmers in every possible way,” he said.

Tata Group marketing lead manager Venkatesh Babu, ITDA APO M Venkateswara Rao, Coffee Board senior liaison officer Ramesh, and others participated in the meeting.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu