Telugu actor and Jr. NTR’s cousin Taraka Ratna has been shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru and is currently undergoing treatment. The doctors who issued a health update on the current condition of Taraka Ratna said that the actor suffered a cardiac arrest on 27 January 2023 and is currently on maximum support.

Ratna had fallen unconscious on 27 January while participating in a foot march alongside Telugu Desam Party member Nara Lokesh. Both Ratna and Lokesh offered prayers at a temple and a mosque in Kuppam and set foot on a march when they were mobbed by a huge crowd. Ratna was immediately shifted to a nearby KC Private Hospital. As the doctors there suggested better treatment, he was later shifted to a PE Medical Hospital from where he was moved to Narayana Hrudayalaya in Bengaluru by road at 1 am on 28 January 2023.

Doctors ascertained that Ratna had an Anterior Wall Myocardial Infarction with Balloon Angioplasty on Intra-Aotic Balloon Pump and Vasoactive support. His condition was critical on arrival at the hospital in Bengaluru due to cardiogenic shock and was immediately given the necessary treatment.

The doctors in a press release regarding the health update of Taraka Ratna said that he is currently under the care of a multi-disciplinary clinical team including Cardiologists, Intensivists, and other specialists at Narayana Hrudayalaya. He remains in a critical state on maximum support. The doctors are continuously monitoring his condition and request privacy for uninterrupted treatment for Taraka Ratna.

