Seethamraju Sudhakar, former chairman of Andhra Pradesh Brahmin Welfare Corporation, who quit the YSRCP in December last, joined the Telugu Desam Party along with two corporators and others in the presence of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu at Vundavalli in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

The corporators who joined the TDP were V Narayana Rao of the 29th ward and V Bhaskara Rao (the 35th ward).

Sudhakar contested for an MLC post from the graduate’s constituency on the YSRCP ticket and lost the election. Sudhakar, who had differences with sitting MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar of YSRCP, had tried in vain to get the party ticket to contest from the Visakhapatnam South constituency. After losing hope, he kept away from the party activities and started openly criticising the party and the MLA. Finally, Seethamraju Sudhakar resigned from the YSRCP and was waiting to join the TDP.

Welcoming Sudhakar and the two corporators into the TDP, Chandrababu Naidu exhorted them to work hard for the victory of the TDP-BJP-JSP combine candidate Vamsikrishna Srinivas in the Visakhapatnam South constituency. Said to be very close to the YSR family, Sudhakar resigned from the Congress and joined the YSRCP before the 2014 elections. He worked for the party in the general elections. After the party’s landslide victory in the 2019 elections, he was made the chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Brahmin Welfare Corporation in 2021. He was given an opportunity to contest as an MLC from the North Andhra Graduates’ Constituency. He, however, lost the election and tried in vain for the Visakha South ticket. As he was denied the ticket, he maintained a distance from the party for some time and finally parted ways.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.