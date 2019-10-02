Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Twitter Review: Chiranjeevi and Co leave the audience in awe

The hugely-awaited magnum opus of the year, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy hit the screens worldwide on Wednesday amid much hype and frenzy. Starring Chiranjeevi in the titular role, the Surender Reddy essays the story of India’s first rebellion against the British rule. Featuring several heavyweights, including Amitabh Bachchan, Kiccha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Tamannah among others, the film raised the stakes with its trailers and pre-release promotions. And if the initial review on Twitter is anything to by, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy seems to have settled in to score a stunning hit.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Twitter Review:

#SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy #OneWordReview “O-U-T-S-T-A-N-D-I-N-G” It is a Complete Patriotic Family Entertaintainer with Terrific performance by #MegastarChiranjeevi.

& great Direction by #SurrenderReddy It will prove to be sure shot success at the Box Office. ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5. — Shiva Satyam (@AsliShiva) October 1, 2019

Saw #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy It’s an experience.

You must watch to have a feel of how magnificent imagination get realised. #MegastarChiranjeevi is superb. His energy and presence is admirable. @SrBachchan @FarOutAkhtar Agreat homage to freedom fighters.

Will come with review. — MrB (@brahmatmajay) October 1, 2019

#Syeraa #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy 1st half – Peaks towards the interval. The scenes with Narasimha Reddy & Jackson are big highpoints. ‘Racha’👌 Ageless #MegastarChiranjeevi in top form👌 His eyes, physique, dialogue delivery & gait are majestic Such grand making. Fantastic visuals — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) October 2, 2019

With such a star image No other actor would have dared or pulled off the climax sequence… he carried the climax scene just with his eyes 🙏

A character that will be remembered in Indian cinema ..Naam yaad hei na CHIRANJEEVI #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy pic.twitter.com/nBNkpPZe4a — Suresh (@surddre) October 2, 2019

#SyeRaaNarsimhaReddy film will be “CHIRANJEEVI” for ever in Telugu cinema history it’s a

ICONIC BLOCKBUSTER , and an EMOTIONAL CLASSIC,

చిరంజీవి గారి నటన మనం మర్చిపోయిన ఒక మహా వీరుడికి మళ్ళి ప్రాణం పోసింది ఇది రా చిరంజీవి నట విశ్వరూపం అని ప్రతి ఒక్కరు గర్వపడే చిత్రం #SyeRaa pic.twitter.com/sBXIH62OcY — SKN – SyeRaa Day (@SKNonline) October 2, 2019

Just watched #SyeRaaNarsimhaReddy at a special media screening. It’s yet another bright star in the firmament of Indian cinema. A captivating visual treat that cannot be missed. @excelmovies @FarOutAkhtar — Mohnish Singh (@mohnishmania) October 1, 2019