Setting sights on Swachh Survekshan 2021, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has kickstarted its preparation to slot Vizag in the top spot. On Tuesday, the Commissioner of the municipal body, G Srijana, held a review meeting at the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (VMRDA) Children’s Arena to discuss the action plan with the ward secretaries.

Speaking on the occasion, the GVMC Commissioner called for aiming to secure top honours in the annual cleanliness survey. Applauding the ward secretariat system, she reminded the staff of the necessity to work with discipline to achieve the goal. The Municipal Commissioner of Visakhapatnam informed the ward secretaries that each one of them should possess the details of the residents of their respective wards. She further said that the ward secretaries should reside within the assigned ward limits. Listing out the duties of the staff, the Commissioner said that they must ensure regular cleaning of drains. Garbage has to be collected from trash bins by 10:30 AM every day, she added. Stating that an official from the urban municipal body will monitor the activities regularly, she directed the staff to update the attendance and movement registers.

Highlighting the significance of processing wet and dry wastes in the Swachh Survekshan 2021, Ms Srijana told the authorities to ensure prompt door-to-door collection of these wastes under the GVMC limits. She asked the secretaries to work closely with residential welfare associations in spreading awareness about the campaign. It was informed in the meeting that those who dump building waste materials on the road will be fined by the Corporation. GVMC Additional Commissioner, Dr V Sanyasi Rao, GVMC Chief Medical Officer (Health), Dr KSLG Sastry, Sanitary Supervisors, Sanitary Inspectors, Ward Special Officers, and other staff of the municipal body also took part in the event.

Vizag stood as the third cleanest city in Swachh Survekshan 2017. The ranking, however, slipped over time with the city having to settle with the 23rd rank in 2019. This year, Vizag climbed up the charts, bagging the 9th rank.