While we all look forward to a great year ahead, Vizag is destined to witness a show like never before. If you wish to lift your spirits and be transported to a musical world, get ready to welcome India’s most entertaining violinist from Mumbai to the City of Destiny. The second edition of Striking Chords for Harmony, presented by Eureka- Pearls of Inspiration (an initiative by Reshma Jain) is a live music performance that will entertain Vizag on 27 January 2023. Sandeep Thakur, a famous violinist, will be performing live for a cause at Dr YVS Murty Auditorium, near Andhra University Engineering Grounds.

The event is being organised with the aim to raise funds for the underprivileged girls and women living in Visakhapatnam. The beneficiaries of the event include the first woman auto driver of Vizag (Vani), the daughters of a blind couple (Devi Prasad), paralyzed husband of an aged woman (Ratnam), the daughter of a widow (Karuna), a visually impaired teenager (Kavya) and a few more.

Ramakrishnan Ramamurty, a motivational speaker and the former MD of GMR JV company, IPS officer Adnan Nayeem Asmi, Commander, Greyhounds, and IRTS officer Anup Kumar Satpathy, DRM Waltair will grace the event. The special invitees of the event include Valentina Mishra, National Director for International Art and Cultural Festival, Tollywood actors Deepak Saroj and Ravi Prakash, RVS Rudraraju, Director, and Sivakumar Gunturu, CEO, Maple Software Pvt Ltd.

Sandeep Thakur, India’s most entertaining violinist, along with his team- Ajay Shrivastava on Saxophone and Kishan Ratan on Flute and keyboard, will be performing live in Vizag. Sandeep’s rendition of Bollywood songs from movies includes Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Chak de India, Aashiqui 2, Ek Tha Tiger, Ramsetu, Cirkus and so on.

The Guinness Record-holding violinist was honoured by the governor of Maharashtra as Maharashtra Gaurav for his contribution to entertainment.

For passes to Striking Chords for Harmony event in Vizag, contact +91 9440858893 or +91 7382765093. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.