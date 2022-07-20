The fame of Vizag can be attributed not just to its beaches and tourist attractions but also to its amazing local delicacies. Popularly known for a wide variety of seafood, the City of Destiny is a hotspot for unique and tasty street food. One can find the streets of Vizag lined up with busy food stalls.

Here are a few such streets in Vizag that are synonymous with the amazing food found there.

MVP Circle Road

MVP Colony is a foodie’s paradise for numerous reasons. From multi-cuisine restaurants to cosy cafes and busy street food stalls, the busy residential area in Vizag has it all. But what stands out is the mouth-watering street food available on the road near MVP Circle. From a variety of South Indian breakfast options to spicy Chinese dishes, this food street proves that it deserves all the hype around it. We recommend you try the chicken kebabs and soft pulkas with a range of delicious curries. Also, don’t forget to try the melt-in-your-mouth Aaviri Kudumu with soul-filling chutneys in any of the tiffin stalls at night.

Jail Road near RTC Complex

Recognized as the only night food street in Vizag, the road adjoining Central Park near RTC Complex hosts some amazing food varieties. From shawarma to tiffins and rotis, the street is well lit with several stalls lined up along it. Despite being closed down just a couple of months after opening in 2020, the night food street made a grand re-entry earlier this year. If you are a night owl, this place is your saviour on a hungry night.

Chinna Waltair Road

Best known for Bean Board, the Chinna Waltair Main Road is home to some amazing street food stalls. Situated close to the RK Beach Road, this place is a perfect spot for a refreshing evening snack. Try the amazingly yummy momos and spring rolls here to fall in love with them all over again. The wide range of dosas served hot on a food truck is something you wouldn’t want to miss any day. Just saying, leaving this place without relishing the ice golas here is considered a sin.

Let us know which one of these food streets is your favourite in Vizag.