Speaking at the valedictory of the Alluri birth anniversary celebrations held at Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister P Rajannadora made an announcement about the Central Tribal University to be set up at Saluru in Parvatipuram Manyam district. The Deputy CM earlier paid floral tributes at the statue of the revolutionary leader.

He said that a decision on the merger of Krishna Devi Peta, the birthplace of Alluri Sitharama Raju, with the Alluri district would be taken after discussing the issue with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. At present, the university is functioning from a temporary building. Established in 2019, the institute is offering an array of courses in the subjects like humanities, arts, social sciences, business finance and commerce, communications and journalism.

A suitable land has already been finalised for the Central Tribal University near Visakhapatnam between Bhogapuram and Vizianagaram. The Central government has sanctioned Rs 834 crore for it. It has been proposed to build quarters for teaching and non-teaching staff, a library and departments for various subjects on the permanent campus.

