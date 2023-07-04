On Friday, 7 July 2023, a job recruitment drive to fill vacancies in 457 jobs will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Vizag, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Vizag, such as WNS Global Services, Deccan Fine Chemicals, and others, will be recruiting to fill vacancies in various jobs. 10th, intermediate pass, degree, and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.

Here are the details of the upcoming job recruitment drive in Vizag.

WNS Global Services

Name of the role: Associate

Educational Qualification: Any Degree

Number of Vacancies: 50

Age: Below 27 years

Salary Offered: 15000 per month

B Data Technologies Pvt Ltd

Name of the role: US IT Recruiter/ US IT Bench/ Sales Recruiter/ Web Developers

Educational Qualification: PG

Number of Vacancies: 50

Age: 19-35 years

Salary Offered: 12,500-16,600 per month

Saint. Gobain

Name of the role: Trainy Quality/Production / Engineering Department

Educational Qualification: Diploma in Chemical, Mechanical, Electrical

Number of Vacancies: 20

Age: 18-34 years

Salary Offered: 12,000 per month

Jayabheri Automotive Pvt Ltd

Name of the role: Sales Advisors/ Painters/ Denters/ Customer Care Advisors/ System Operators/ Cashiers/ Auditors/ G.I.S/ Engineer

Educational Qualification: 10th/ 12th/ Any Degree/ ITI Motor/ Diploma in Mechanical/ B.Tech Mechanical/ Tally

Number of Vacancies: 50

Age: 19-35 Years

Salary Offered: 12,000-18,000 per month

Web Pro Solutions Pvt Ltd

Name of the role: Production Supervisors/ Marketing Executive/ Machine Packing helpers/ Delivery Boys/ Customer Support Executives

Educational Qualification: Any Degree

Number of Vacancies: 37

Age: 19-35 years

Salary Offered: 15,000-30,000 per month

Also read: Visakhapatnam: Notification issued for GVMC standing panel elections

Hobel Bellows Co

Name of the role: Trainee Engineer/ Floor Supporter

Educational Qualification: SSC/ ITI/ Diploma in Mechanical/ B.Tech in Mechanical

Number of Vacancies: 50

Age: Below 30 Years

Salary Offered: 10,500-14,500 per month

Yokohama Tyres

Name of the role: Apprentice Training (Women Only)

Educational Qualification: ITI/ Diploma/ Any Degree

Number of Vacancies: 50

Age: 18-24 years

Salary Offered: 15,000 per month

Deccan Fine Chemicals

Name of the role: Trainee Chemist (Male Only)

Educational Qualification: B.Sc Chemistry

Number of Vacancies: 50

Age: Below 27 years

Salary Offered: 19,474 per month

Airtel Broadband

a) Name of the role: Installation Engineer

Educational Qualification: Any Degree/ B.Tech

Number of Vacancies: 15

Age: 20-32 years

Salary Offered: 21,000-23,000 per month

b) Name of the role: Wire Man

Educational Qualification: Inter/ ITI

Number of Vacancies: 15

Age: 20-28 years

Salary Offered: 17,000-18,500 per month

Navatha Road Transport

Name of the role: Branch Incharge/ Clerk/ Driver/ Cashier

Educational Qualification: Inter/ ITI/ Any Degree

Number of Vacancies: 20

Age: 19-28 years

Salary Offered: 10,000-15,000 per month

Synergies Casting Pvt Ltd

Name of the role: Trainee/ Operator Trainee

Educational Qualification: ITI Fitter, Turner, Machinist, Welder, Painter/ Diploma in Mechanical, Automobile, Metallurgical

Number of Vacancies: 50

Age: 18-35 years

Salary Offered: 12,000 per month

Interested and eligible candidates can register through the ncs.gov.in website for the job recruitment drive in Vizag and avail the opportunity to earn jobs. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 7 July 2023 with their certificates.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.