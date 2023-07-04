On Friday, 7 July 2023, a job recruitment drive to fill vacancies in 457 jobs will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Vizag, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Vizag, such as WNS Global Services, Deccan Fine Chemicals, and others, will be recruiting to fill vacancies in various jobs. 10th, intermediate pass, degree, and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.
Here are the details of the upcoming job recruitment drive in Vizag.
WNS Global Services
Name of the role: Associate
Educational Qualification: Any Degree
Number of Vacancies: 50
Age: Below 27 years
Salary Offered: 15000 per month
B Data Technologies Pvt Ltd
Name of the role: US IT Recruiter/ US IT Bench/ Sales Recruiter/ Web Developers
Educational Qualification: PG
Number of Vacancies: 50
Age: 19-35 years
Salary Offered: 12,500-16,600 per month
Saint. Gobain
Name of the role: Trainy Quality/Production / Engineering Department
Educational Qualification: Diploma in Chemical, Mechanical, Electrical
Number of Vacancies: 20
Age: 18-34 years
Salary Offered: 12,000 per month
Jayabheri Automotive Pvt Ltd
Name of the role: Sales Advisors/ Painters/ Denters/ Customer Care Advisors/ System Operators/ Cashiers/ Auditors/ G.I.S/ Engineer
Educational Qualification: 10th/ 12th/ Any Degree/ ITI Motor/ Diploma in Mechanical/ B.Tech Mechanical/ Tally
Number of Vacancies: 50
Age: 19-35 Years
Salary Offered: 12,000-18,000 per month
Web Pro Solutions Pvt Ltd
Name of the role: Production Supervisors/ Marketing Executive/ Machine Packing helpers/ Delivery Boys/ Customer Support Executives
Educational Qualification: Any Degree
Number of Vacancies: 37
Age: 19-35 years
Salary Offered: 15,000-30,000 per month
Hobel Bellows Co
Name of the role: Trainee Engineer/ Floor Supporter
Educational Qualification: SSC/ ITI/ Diploma in Mechanical/ B.Tech in Mechanical
Number of Vacancies: 50
Age: Below 30 Years
Salary Offered: 10,500-14,500 per month
Yokohama Tyres
Name of the role: Apprentice Training (Women Only)
Educational Qualification: ITI/ Diploma/ Any Degree
Number of Vacancies: 50
Age: 18-24 years
Salary Offered: 15,000 per month
Deccan Fine Chemicals
Name of the role: Trainee Chemist (Male Only)
Educational Qualification: B.Sc Chemistry
Number of Vacancies: 50
Age: Below 27 years
Salary Offered: 19,474 per month
Airtel Broadband
a) Name of the role: Installation Engineer
Educational Qualification: Any Degree/ B.Tech
Number of Vacancies: 15
Age: 20-32 years
Salary Offered: 21,000-23,000 per month
b) Name of the role: Wire Man
Educational Qualification: Inter/ ITI
Number of Vacancies: 15
Age: 20-28 years
Salary Offered: 17,000-18,500 per month
Navatha Road Transport
Name of the role: Branch Incharge/ Clerk/ Driver/ Cashier
Educational Qualification: Inter/ ITI/ Any Degree
Number of Vacancies: 20
Age: 19-28 years
Salary Offered: 10,000-15,000 per month
Synergies Casting Pvt Ltd
Name of the role: Trainee/ Operator Trainee
Educational Qualification: ITI Fitter, Turner, Machinist, Welder, Painter/ Diploma in Mechanical, Automobile, Metallurgical
Number of Vacancies: 50
Age: 18-35 years
Salary Offered: 12,000 per month
Interested and eligible candidates can register through the ncs.gov.in website for the job recruitment drive in Vizag and avail the opportunity to earn jobs. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 7 July 2023 with their certificates.
