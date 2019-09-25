State Government likely to extend the Visakhapatnam metro rail project

In order to mitigate the growing road traffic, the Andhra Pradesh government is planning to extend the proposed metro rail corridors in Visakhapatnam. Earlier, the Visakhapatnam metro rail project was proposed to be developed across three corridors. As reported earlier, the project which will be funded in a Public Private Partnership (PPP) was estimated to cost Rs 8300 crore. The first corridor was proposed to be laid from Gajuwaka to Kommadi, while the other two corridors were thought to be set along the routes of Gurudwara to Old Post Office and Thatichetlapalem to Chinna Waltair respectively.

As reported by Times of India, the project will likely to be extended till the proposed Bhogapuram international airport, instead of ending it at Kommadi on the north-east side. Likewise, the project is expected to be stretched up to Vizag Steel Plant instead of limiting it to Gajuwaka on the south-east side.

Sharing the action plan, Visakhapatnam Member of Parliament MVV Satyanarayana said, “Based on the anticipation of future stress points, Visakhapatnam metro rail project extension is the need of the hour. The state government will likely go for a retendering process in accordance with the new proposal”.

The project is now expected to cost twice the initial estimate, due to its increased length. Moreover, the Export-Import Bank of Korea, KEXIM, walked out of the project, citing its inability to provide financial assistance. With the recent developments, the state government is reportedly on the lookout for a new bilateral/multilateral funding agency.