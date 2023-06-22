On Wednesday, 21 June 2023, the Vigilance and Enforcement Department, in coordination with the Food Safety Department, conducted surprise raids on three restaurants in Visakhapatnam and found them using stale food. The Nellore Mess in Dabagardens, Padmavati Steel Dabba Biryani near Venkojipalem, and 72 Biryanis in MVP Colony were the hotels identified as serving frozen food items to the customers.

Vigilance and Enforcement Additional SP G Swaruparani and Food and Safety official Apparao headed the raids on the mentioned restaurants and reprimanded them for their unethical practices. According to a credible source, the Nellore Mess management was found to have stored chicken, fish, and veg curries in small quantities in the refrigerators for over a day.

72 Biryanis, an online service outlet in MVP Colony, was caught following a similar modus operandi. The officials uncovered chicken fry and chicken leg pieces inside the outlet’s fridge and learnt that the items were being delivered after a reheat. In a shocking revelation, the Padmavati Steel Dabba Biryani outlet on the highway near Venkojipalem was found running unlicensed operations. Rotten eggs and meat were stored in the fridge at this restaurant.

The stale food uncovered at these restaurants in Visakhapatnam during the surprise raids will be sent for further examination to Hyderabad.

