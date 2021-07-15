As a 23-year-old Civil Engineer, Sai Kiran always had a fascination for the clouds. Starting as early as in 11th standard, Sai used to predict the weather for his schoolmates via cloud reading. One of the first to start his journey as a Vizag Weatherman, he reports real-time weather forecasts by decoding complex details provided by Indian Meteorological Department into simple words. A resident of Gajuwaka, Sai pursued his career as a Civil Engineer while turning his interest in forecasting the weather into a hobby. It was the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic that made him dedicate more time towards his passion. It started off initially as a limited band of weather knowledge for his friends and family members. A weather blogger since the disruptive Cyclone HudHud, it was only after he met people who shared similar interests, which led him to channelise the inspiration to follow his passion wholeheartedly.

Vizag Weatherman has more than 1400 followers on Twitter as of July 2021. He says that most of his audience belongs to the urban areas of Vizag city. With a deep-rooted passion he explains, “Vizag’s terrain makes it challenging to analyse the weather, but it’s this challenge which keeps me excited the most.” Sai continues to elaborate that he regularly predicts the weather, but his main focus lies on the subject of storms. In the past few years, he had helped numerous friends, and family members, by providing real-time and mostly accurate accounts during the landfall of storms.

Sai also shares an interest in photography. Apart from weather forecasts, he posts reels on Instagram showcasing the beauty that Vizag’s landscape wears during favourable climatic conditions. Currently, at 350+ followers on Instagram, he plans to grow his connection with Vizag’s audience along the way by providing comprehensive real-time weather forecasts.

Sharing his prediction about the upcoming ‘storm season’ in Vizag, Sai concluded, “The months of October-November are going to be hectic.” He predicts that the climatic conditions for the year 2021 seem favourable for Vizag as it may experience abnormal rainfall. Ocean currents, predicted to develop in the Indian Ocean in the coming months, may influence the creation of heavy storms in the Bay Of Bengal, thus affecting the coastal areas of Vizag.