The rainy season has led to a surge in viral fever cases across Visakhapatnam. An increasing number of patients have been seeking treatment at local hospitals including King George Hospital (KGH). Speaking to the press recently, KGH Superintendent, Dr Sivananda, said that the hospital has been experiencing a steady rise in individuals suffering from seasonal ailments, with viral fevers becoming rampant.

According to Dr Sivananda, the hospital’s virology lab is receiving 60 to 80 samples daily for diagnostic testing. While the number of dengue and malaria cases remains relatively low, incidents of viral fevers are noticeably higher. The patients are showing symptoms such as cold, cough, fever, joint pains, and lethargy.

In response to this growing trend, KGH has formed a rapid response team to manage and treat viral fever cases effectively. Dr Sivananda emphasized the importance of early diagnosis and immediate treatment, stating that special measures will be taken to ensure prompt care for those affected.

Typically, viral fevers spike during the monsoon months of June, July, and August, with the region seeing a rise in cases every year. Despite the low incidence of severe conditions like dengue and malaria, Dr Sivananda urged the public to avoid self-medication and to seek proper medical advice before taking any drugs. Misdiagnosis or inappropriate treatment can lead to complications, he warned.

Since June, Visakhapatnam and the northern Andhra Pradesh region have seen an increase in viral fever cases, with reports indicating that 40 malaria and 38 dengue cases were recorded in the Visakhapatnam district. The neighbouring Vizianagaram district recorded 75 malaria and 11 dengue cases.

With viral fevers rising, healthcare professionals recommend early detection, medical consultation, and preventive measures during the monsoon season to control the spread of infections.

