Visakhapatnam has seen a sudden increase in COVID-19 cases with five new cases being reported on Wednesday, 5 April 2023. This has caused concern for the medical and health department as the district had previously seen a significant reduction in the impact of the virus.

According to reports, the sudden spike in cases prompted the department to make arrangements for the management of Makral on the 10th and 11th of this month. The total number of infected people in the district has now reached 22, with 19 of them under home isolation, one receiving treatment at KGH, and two others in private hospitals.

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) P Jagadeeswara Rao has urged the public to remain vigilant and follow all necessary safety measures such as social distancing, hand hygiene, and wearing masks to prevent the further spread of the virus. He also advised those experiencing symptoms to get tested immediately.

The medical and health department is taking all necessary measures to prevent the spread of the virus and is closely monitoring the situation. It is essential for the public of Visakhapatnam to cooperate with them in their efforts to contain the COVID-19 cases.

