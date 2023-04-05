It’s shocking to learn that hundreds of pigs in Gajuwaka, Visakhapatnam, have succumbed to a deadly virus, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. The gruesome sight of dead bodies strewn across wastelands and canals has caused panic among residents of Pedagantyada, Vadlapudi, Srinagar, New Gajuwaka, and Chinagantyada, who are grappling with the stench and unsanitary conditions.

Efforts to contain the virus are underway as public health officials from the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and local pig breeders work tirelessly to remove piles of dead pigs in Gajuwaka. The situation is dire, with GVMC sources reporting that nearly a thousand pigs have died in the past week alone.

The gravity of the situation has not remained unnoticed as GVMC officials have raised the alarm, alerting the District Animal Husbandry Department officials. Samples of the dead pigs have been collected and sent for testing by the Veterinary Biological Research Institute. Shockingly, the pigs are dying due to classical swine fever and sore throat virus infection, which is a serious cause for concern.

To prevent the spread of the pig virus, plans have been made to bury the deceased pigs in the Gajuwaka dumping yard. Additionally, GVMC staff are actively spraying disinfectants in drains and other areas to prevent the virus from spreading further.

This alarming situation reminds us of the importance of swift action to contain the spread of viruses that can wreak havoc on both animal and human populations. The efforts of public health officials and pig breeders are commendable, and their tireless work is a testament to their commitment to ensuring the safety of all those affected.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.