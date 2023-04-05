Ranjan Nayak, co-founder and choreographer of Pace Creators Dance Academy, is set to host India’s Biggest Dance Show, Dancing Super Star Season 6, on 24 June 2023, at Gurajada Kalashetram in Vizag. With over 2,000 dancers from across India set to participate in the event, the show promises to be a spectacular showcase of talent and creativity.

Ranjit Properties and Developers chairman, Annepu Ranjit Kumar, is the title sponsor for this event and is being co-powered by Shian Train Resto. This star-studded dance competition is being managed by Ravi Shankar of Event Houz.

The event has already generated buzz in the dance community, with the poster launch on 4 April 2023. Minister Dr Appalaraju Seediri will grace the event as the chief guest, while Bollywood celebrity choreographers Dharmesh, Sagar Bora, Kartik Raja, Ravi Verma, and Deepak Rajput will act as the judges for the competition.

The show aims to promote and develop the culture of the dance community in Vizag and with the participation of dancers from across India, it promises to be an exciting platform for dancers to showcase their talent and creativity. The event will not only provide a stage for dancers to perform but will also help in creating awareness about the importance of dance as an art form.

As the countdown to the event begins, excitement is building among the dance community in the city and beyond. With its star-studded line-up, incredible performances, and a mission to promote the dance culture, Dancing Super Star Season 6 is set to be a show to remember in Vizag.

