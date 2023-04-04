On Tuesday, 4 April 2023, in the morning, Vizag experienced an unfortunate turn of events, in one of which a woman was attacked by chain snatchers. The victim was walking down the street in the Akkayyapalem area when the two culprits on a motorbike targeted her and stole her golden chain. The snatchers’ actions caused the woman to fall to the ground and sustain injuries. Further investigation is underway to nab the accused.

Tragically, not long after the first incident, another woman in Gnanapuram fell victim to a similar chain-snatching incident. However, the Vizag City Police were quick to respond to the complaints and mobilised their efforts to identify the chain snatchers. They began scouring CCTV footage for any evidence that could assist them in their investigation.

The safety and security of citizens are of the utmost importance, and the Visakhapatnam City Police are taking all necessary measures to ensure that such incidents do not happen again. In the meantime, citizens are urged by police officials to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities promptly.

