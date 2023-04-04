A watchman of a private school in the Kurmannapalem area of Visakhapatnam allegedly made attempted sexual assault on a minor girl at the same school. When the girl, a class IV student of the school, was waiting for an autorickshaw to return home from school, the watchman reportedly forcibly took her into a bathroom and tried to sexually assault her.

However, when the girl raised an alarm, he fled the scene. Other students on the campus rushed to the spot and informed the girl’s parents. Following a complaint by the parents against the attempted sexual assault on the minor girl, the Visakhapatnam City Police registered a case at the Duvvada PS and are investigating.

Woman ends life

In another incident, a married woman in Arilova of Visakhapatnam allegedly committed suicide on Sunday night. According to the police, the woman, Varalakshmi (47), wife of a retired Dockyard employee, was running a textile business from home. Many of those who bought items on an instalment basis reportedly failed to repay as a result of which she incurred losses.

She borrowed money from others to continue the business. With debts mounting, she allegedly resorted to the extreme step. She was found hanging from a ceiling fan. The Visakhapatnam Police registered a case and are investigating the suicide.

