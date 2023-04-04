Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu will be arriving in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, 5 April 2023, for the party’s zonal meeting. The ex-CM will visit Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, Kadapa on Thursday and Nellore on Friday during his three-day tour of the State.

During his tour, the TDP national president will take part in zonal conferences of the party. Leaders from 35 assembly constituencies will attend each zonal meeting. He will also tour the Krishna district for three days from 12 April.

According to party sources, the TDP zonal meeting in Visakhapatnam, headed by Chandrababu Naidu, will be held at Visakha Convention Centre from 10 am to 5 pm. Party MPs, MLAs, MLCs, presidents of booth, cluster and zones from North Andhra will be attending the meeting.

At the meeting, the party chief will explain to the leaders and cadres the strategy to be adopted during the coming elections. The TDP chief will arrive in the city by flight at 10 am and proceed directly to the meeting venue. He will stay in the city for a night and leave for Kadapa the next morning The zonal meeting was postponed twice earlier.

