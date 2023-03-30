The Telugu Desam Party will remain as long as history exists, said TDP chief and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu. Attending as chief guest at the 41st Foundation Day celebrations of TDP held in Hyderabad on Wednesday, Naidu said the party was founded for the betterment of the Telugu people by NT Rama Rao, scripting a new chapter 41 years ago on this day.

Addressing a large gathering of the party cadre, he recalled the reforms introduced by NTR, stating such policies were seen nowhere in history. Taking a dig at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he alleged that the State suffered more in the last four years than during the bifurcation period.

“Revolt started in Andhra Pradesh and it was evident during the recent graduate MLC elections. The TDP is sure to return to power in Andhra Pradesh,” the former Chief Minister asserted.

Switching to Telangana, Naidu said the region needs the services of the TDP. The cadre should strive to regain the past glory of the party, he said. “My goal is to make the Telugu people a powerful community in the world,” he asserted. Andhra Pradesh State President of TDP K Atchannaidu said that progress was seen from Adilabad to Srikakulam only during the Telugu Desam regime.

Coming down heavily on the functioning of Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said the people in Andhra Pradesh are ready to dethrone the YSRCP government and make Naidu the Chief Minister. Srikakulam MP K Rammohan Naidu and other TDP leaders spoke at the party’s 41st Foundation Day celebrations.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more news updates.