India has been witnessing partial lockdowns and curfews in various pockets of the country. Routes between Trivandrum, Malda Town, Vasco and Danapur, have witnessed a lot of rush in the past few days, due to a lot of people moving back to their hometowns. In wake of these pressing situations the East Coast Railway (ECoR) Waltair Division, headquartered at Visakhapatnam will have stoppage by all the special trains in this route.

The following are the new special trains with stoppage at Visakhapatnam.

Trivandrum – Malda Town – Trivandrum (Train No. 06185/06186)

Train No. 06185 Trivandrum – Malda Town Summer Special will leave Trivandrum at 06:00 pm on 8, 11 of May 2021 and reach Malda Town at 08:10 pm on the third day of its journey. The train will stop at Visakhapatnam at 11:50 pm and leave at 00:10 am on the second day of its journey.

Train No. 06186 Malda Town – Trivandrum Summer Special will leave Malda Town at 07:45 pm on 11, 14 of May 2021 and reach Trivandrum at 11:10 pm on the third day of its journey. The train will stop at Visakhapatnam at 03:35 pm and leave at 03:55 pm on the second day of its journey.

The train will have a composition of twelve – sleeper class coaches, six- second class coaches and two – luggage/disabled cum brake vans.

These special trains will have a stoppage at the following railway stations: Bhadrak, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Duvvada stations over East Coast Railway.

Mysuru – Danapur Summer Special Express (Train No. 07327) (ONE WAY)

Train No. 07327 Mysuru – Danapur Summer Special Express will leave Mysuru at 09:20 pm on 7 May 2021 and will reach Danapur at 08:45 pm on 9 May 2021. The train will make one trip only. This one-way special will halt at Visakhapatnam between 07:55/08:15 pm on 8 May 2021. The one-way special will also halt at Khurda Road between 01:40/01:50 am and Bhadrak between 05:43/05:45 am on 9 May 2021 over the East Coast Railway.

The train will have a composition of 23 coaches comprising 12 sleeper coaches, 9 Second class coaches and 2 Second class luggage cum brake – vans.

Vasco Da Gama – Danapur Summer Special Express (Train No. 07361) (ONE WAY)

Train No. 07361 Vasco-da-Gama – Danapur Summer Special Express will leave Vasco at 04:00 pm on 8 May 2021 and will reach Danapur at 08:45 pm on 10 May 2021. This train will make one trip only. The one-way special will have a halt at Visakhapatnam between 07:55/08:15 pm on 9 May 2021. This one-way special express will also halt at Khurda Road between 01:40/01:50 am and Bhadrak between 05:43/05:45 am on 10 May 2021 over the East Coast Railway.

The train will have a composition of 23 coaches comprising one 2nd AC, two-3rd AC, six sleeper coaches, twelve second class coaches and two Second class luggage cum brake vans.

Passengers are requested to strictly follow all the safety protocols before and during the journey in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic. All are requested to wear a mask, sanitise/ wash hands frequently and maintain social distancing.

IMPORTANT ALERT: MANDATORY QUARANTINE FOR 14 DAYS

As per guidelines issued by NCT of Delhi, it is mandatory for all long-distance train passengers reaching New Delhi from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states to undergo Government institutional or paid quarantine for 14 days at facilities established/identified by the concerned District Magistrate, with immediate effect.