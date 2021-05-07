Last updated 1 hour ago

The thriller genre is the most sought after by the Indian audience. Thriller movies keep you on the edge of your seats. They act as an exercise for the mind when it runs to guess what would happen next. The climax forms the absolute treat of these psychedelic thrillers. There’s always a want of more from these captivating and sombre plots. We dig deep into some of the finest suspense thriller movies produced in the Hindi and Telugu film industry and now on OTT.

Here are 10 must-watch suspense thriller movies on OTT platform in Hindi and Telugu:

#1 Mom



Sridevi starrer Mom revolves around a mother seeking revenge for her stepdaughter, a victim and a survivor of rape. It was the last movie in which Sridevi was seen delivering her performance on the big screen. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshay Khanna play supporting roles in the movie. The power-packed plot and sober screenplay elevate the ongoing storyline.

Where to Watch – Netflix

#2 Awe



The Kajal Aggarwal starrer Awe is a treat of what we call modern cinema. Debutant director Prasanth Varma delivers a psychological thriller that literally makes you awe in the end. The colourful frames and confusing subplots keep your mind in the want for more

Where to watch – Netflix, Disney+Hotstar

#3 Talaash



When Aamir Khan heard the story by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar for Talaash, he apparently asked the remuneration for the writers to be doubled. Such a powerful story backed by multi-talented stars including Khan himself, Rani Mukherjee, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Rajkumar Rao. Talaash is a must-watch thriller showcasing an Inspector’s tryst with destiny as he sets out to investigate a case.

Where to watch – Netflix

#4 Mathu Vadalra



The 2019 comedy-thriller, Mathu Vadalra is a gritting and hilarious attempt on the genre of the movie. Seldom do we see movies with drugs as their prime theme. Drugs, which is a taboo subject in Indian society, form the plot of this movie. The drooling and mild melting climax is something to watch out for. An absolute delight to watch on screen.

Where to watch – Amazon Prime Video

#5 Andhadhun



What can be called a breakout movie for Ayushmaan Khurana was the 2019 release; Andhadhun. Sriram Raghavan’s Andhadhun was an absolute masterpiece. The interesting pace at which the movies move forward keeps the viewers on its tips. Music, by Amit Trivedi, rings the chords in parallel with the intensity of the screenplay. Tabu’s intense delivery makes you fall in love with her all again. The climax of the movie too leaves the audience in a state of debacle as to what the truth is. It is certainly one of the best Hindi thriller movies to watch on OTT.

Where to watch – Netflix

#6 U-Turn



Another of Samntha Prabhu’s gems is the Telugu movie U-Turn. The suspense thriller deals with a falsely alleged murder upon a woman. What follows further develops an air of interest for the movie. U-turn was a remake of the original Kannada movie with the same name. The dubbed version of the movie has also been posted on YouTube by Goldmine Telefilms.

Where to watch – Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

#7 Raman Raghav 2.0



Anurag Kashyap has a genius mind for directing action and thriller movies. This psychological thriller is vaguely based on a real life Indian criminal Raman Raghav. Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the role of a serial murderer with such nuance. This movie also marks the debut of Sobhita Dhulipala. The stone cold and mind boggling thriller would definitely give you chills.

Where to watch – Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

#8 Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya

Jathiratnalu fame, Naveen Polishetty, made his debut with the 2019 release Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya. He is also credited with writing the story for this movie. The absolute genius detective thriller is something that you have not seen before. The movie has all the elements of a mainstream movie – comedy, drama, emotions, yet it stays true to what it wants to convey.

Where to watch – Amazon Prime Video, YouTube (Hindi dubbed version)

#9 Kahaani

Vidya Balan’s Kahaani captures the true essence of Kolkata. A pregnant woman grapples with the system to find her husband. Balan’s undeniable great performance leaves you star-struck. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Parambrata Chatterjee too deliver great performances. The climax of the movie holds something special for its viewers.

Where to watch – Netflix

#10 NH10



Anushka Sharma’s ambitious entry into the production house was marked by NH10 which she co-produced with her brother. NH10 was among the most underrated thrillers. A thing that starts joyfully quickly turns to something dark and disturbing. A woman’s struggle to avenge against all odds for her murdered husband. This movie is a must-watch for all thriller lovers.

Where to watch – Amazon Prime Video