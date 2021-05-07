Last updated 31 mins ago

A 14-day quarantine has been made mandatory by Delhi Government for all travellers from AP and Telangana after witnessing the rise in Covid-19 cases. The Delhi Government stated in an order released on Thursday, that a 14 day quarantine is mandatory, a day after the reports surfaced about the mutated new double variant of the virus “N440K” in Andhra Pradesh. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) instructed that the order will be applicable to all the people arriving from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to Delhi by any means of transport, rail, air or road. Consequently, this decision was taken in retrospect of consolidating the Covid-19 rules to prevent the transmission of the deadly virus.

As per guidelines issued by the National Capital Territory(NCT) of Delhi, It is mandatory for all long-distance train passengers reaching New Delhi from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to undergo Government institutional or paid quarantine for 14 days at facilities established/identified by the concerned District Magistrate, with immediate effect.

Although an exception has been made for people who have either received full vaccination against the Covid-19 virus or, checked negative in an RT-PCR test. The test shall not be exceeding a time period of more than 72 hours before the concerned individual’s departure. In these exceptional cases, such travellers from AP would be subjected to seven days of home quarantine.

The respective district commissioners have been instructed with the responsibility of ensuring that the above-stated orders are being adhered to. In the same manner, hospitality service providers like hotels and lodges are also being asked to follow the instructions.