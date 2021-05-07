Last updated 37 mins ago

No devotees will be allowed for the biggest annual Chandanotsavam which will be held on May 14 at the Simhachalam Temple in Vizag as it will remain closed. In view of the pandemic situation in the city, Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Vari Devasthanam will be closed from 10-15 May for the devotees.

Approved by the Trust Board, The Executive Officer( EO) M V Suryakala has taken this decision to close the temple for six days on the request made by the temple priests so as to avoid spread in cases. However, all the rituals and poojas for the Deity Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy will be performed daily.

It may be recalled that the similar situation of lockdown prevailed last year and Chandanotsavam was celebrated without devotees. This decision was taken by the temple administration due to the prevalence of COVID-19 and as some visit the temple to witness the ‘Nijaroopa Darshan’ of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. According to temple history, Chandanotsavam has been performed for more than 11 centuries. The Chandanotsavam is celebrated on the day of Akshaya Tritiya. It is believed that Lord Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy, the temple’s deity, appears in his ‘Nijaroopa Darshan’ (Real form) on this auspicious day. The diety is covered with four layers of chandanam during the rest of the year.

With the Simhachalam Temple authorities deciding to keep it closed from 10 – 15 May, there will be a live telecast of the Chandanotsavam program on the YouTube channel. Every year, lakhs of devotees from Andhra Pradesh and the neighbouring parts of Odisha participated in the Chandanotsavam at the Simhachalam Temple.