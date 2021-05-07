Last updated 1 hour ago

In view of the partial lockdown in Vizag, the working hours of all the Registration offices have changed. In a release issued by the Deputy Director, Department of Information and Civil Relations, it has been stated that in view of the lockdown being imposed in Andhra Pradesh, changes have been made to the working hours of the registrar offices in Visakhapatnam District.

According to the new regulations, registrations will be made at the office only on the working days between the hours 7.30 am to 2 pm. Those who come for registrations only are allowed to stay till 2 pm, while others won’t be allowed to enter the office premises. People can book their slots for registration at www.registration.ap.gov.in.

Visakhapatnam District Registrar, Mr. Manmadha Rao has urged the people to take note of the changes in the working hours.

These changes in working hours will be in effect from May 5 to May 18, as per the press release.