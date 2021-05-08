Last updated 13 seconds ago

Based on the information provided by the Director-General for Drug Control Administration, Guntur, a decoy operation was launched in Visakhapatnam to catch an illegal and black marketing Medical Oxygen Cylinder dealer going by the name B. Jagadeesh Kumar at M/s Moray Smart Solutions in MVP Colony, Visakhapatnam.

Drug Inspector of Visakhapatnam, D. Suneeta, contacted B. Jagadeesh over the telephone for medical oxygen. The inspector was promised delivery by evening, for a price of Rs. 55,000/-. The delivery didn’t happen that evening and Jagadeesh informed the inspector that he only had big cylinders in stock and was ready to dispose of them at a price of Rs. 78,000/-.

This incident paved the way for an exacting interrogation of B.Jagadeesh. Inspector D.Suneeta, along with the CI of Visakhapatnam, approached him personally as a customer to purchase the oxygen cylinder. Jagadeesh, not realising that he was speaking to officials in disguise, quoted a price of Rs. 78,000 and demanded them to pay Rs. 50,000/- in cash and remaining Rs. 28,000/- via another online transaction.

Illegal hoarder, B.Jagadeesh was caught red-handed for dealing and stocking medical oxygen without a license. 10 Medical Oxygen cylinders of 68 litres capacity and 2 cylinders in the capacity of 48 litres were seized by the team led by Smt. P.N.V.V.S. Kalyani, Drugs Inspector, Visakhapatnam (Sales).

All the illegally hoarded oxygen was seized by 11:00 pm and the accused, B.Jagadeesh was handed over to the MVP Police in the night. The seizure of the contraband will be intimated to the court on Saturday.

There is an influx of Covid-19 patients in the hospitals and due to the high demand for oxygen cylinders, hoarders have been cashing in on it across Visakhapatnam. Stringent measures are being taken by the State Police officers to bring down such illegal dealing and hoarding of medical oxygen. The officials have also initiated a series of steps to remove the bottlenecks, to ensure Medical Oxygen is available. This decoy operation by the Drug Control Administration in Visakhapatnam will act as a warning to all such oxygen cylinder hoarders and illegal traders.