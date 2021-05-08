Last updated 31 mins ago

May has been a happening month for movie buffs and with few direct OTT releases, we have just got more of it. It’s a misnomer if a day in the month of May is not associated with a movie release. The following are this week’s OTT releases in chronological order, just so that you don’t miss out on any. Check out these 20 OTT releases in the second week of May 2021.

#20 Thank You Brother (Telugu)

Anasuya Bharadwaj and Viraj Ashwin starrer Thank You Brother, which was to release on 30 April in theatres, is all set to skip its theatrical release and go for a direct OTT release. In what can be seen in the poster, and the trailer, the movie is set in the backdrop of the lockdown, where a young man and a pregnant woman are stuck in an elevator.

Thank You Brother will be available to stream on the OTT platform Aha from 7 May 2021.

#19 Photo Prem (Marathi)

Photo Prem will be available to stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime from 7 May 2021

#18 Milestone (Hindi)

Milestone is the story of a veteran driver who sets out to create a 5,00,000 km record on the road. The plot doesn’t offer an easy road as the driver faces setbacks from his aching back and the threat of losing his job. The trailer shows Suvinder Vicky, the Punjabi film actor starring in Milestone, driving to an unknown location. One must watch Milestone to know if he fulfils his promise and makes it to the finish line.

Milestone will be available to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from 7 May 2021.

#17 Time to Dance (Hindi)

Time to Dance, as the name suggests, is an Indian dance film. The plot revolves around a dancer who falls in love with a youngster and both of them have a dream of winning London’s biggest dance competition. This movie is Stanley Menino D’Costa’s directorial debut and follows the footsteps of earlier Indian dance films, such as ABCD and Street Dancer. Diverse dance forms, like Latin dance and Ballroom waltz, add to Isabelle Kaif, Katrina Kaif’s younger sisters, impressive on-screen performance. Time to Dance will be Isabelle Kaif’s debut in Bollywood.

Time to Dance will be available to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from 7 May 2021.

#16 Ungal Nanban (Tamil)

Ungal Nanban will be available to stream on the OTT platform ZEE5 from 7 May 2021.

#15 The GoldFinch (English)

The GoldFinch will be available to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from 8 May 2021.

#14 Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele (HBATBA) (Hindi)

Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele is the story revolving around an adventurous road trip from Delhi to Mcleod Ganj in Himachal Pradesh. The movie features Anshuman Jha (Veer) and Zareen Khan (Mansi), in the lead roles. Mansi and Veer are characterized as homosexuals in the film. HBATBA depicts the characters discovering love through friendship via a road trip. This film had its theatrical release on 14 February 2020 and is all set for its OTT release.

Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele will be available on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar from 9 May 2021.

#13 Hero (Kannada)

Hero will be available on the OTT platform ZEE5 Premium from 9 May 2021.

#12 Minari (Korean, English)

Certainly, one of the most exciting OTT releases of May 2021, Minari is one of the movies that should be on your watchlist. As a movie nominated for multiple Oscars in 2021 and winning for Best Supporting Actress, Minari is one film you just can’t afford to miss.

Minari will be available to stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from 11 May 2021.

#11 Oxygen (English)

Oxygen will be available to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from 12 May 2021.

#10 Dance of the 41 (Spanish – English Subtitles)

Dance of the 41 will be available to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from 12 May 2021.

#9 Radhe (Hindi)

Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai, which was to hit theatres in 2020, is all set to have an Eid 2021 release. This action film, directed by Prabhu Deva, stars Salman Khan as the lead role. The washroom fight sequence has been a talking point with the Korean action director Myeong Haeng Heo, directing the sequence on the spot. Radhe will be India’s first simultaneous release movie, releasing in the theatres and OTT on the same date.

Radhe will be available to stream on the OTT platform ZeePLEX from 13 May 2021.

#8 I Am All Girls (English)

I Am All Girls will be available to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from 14 May 2021.

#7 Cinema Bandi (Telugu)

Cinema Bandi’s trailer has got everyone waiting for the movie. The trailer that unwraps with an autorickshaw driver finding an expensive camera is full of innocent fun and frolic. Cinema Bandi released its trailer on Netflix India’s YouTube channel and wrote “There is more story behind the scenes than what meets the eye on-screen.” From what the trailer conveys, it’s all but a good camera that takes to become a filmmaker. Cinema Bandi is one of the intriguing OTT releases of May 2021.

Cinema Bandi will be available to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from 14 May 2021.

#6 The Strange House (English)

The Strange House will be available to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from 14 May 2021.

#5 Aranya (Telugu, Tamil, Hindi)

This Eros International film, starring Rana Daggubati, released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages simultaneously. The movie was modelled on environmental activist, and forestry worker, Jadev Payeng. The plot revolves around Aranya who is dedicated to protecting the heritage of the forest and its wildlife. This film was initially planned to have its theatrical release on 2 April 2020 but had its release on 26 March 2021.

Aranya will be available to stream on the OTT platform ZEE5 from 14 May 2021.

#4 The Woman in the Window (English)

The Woman in the Window will be available to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from 14 May 2021.

#3 Nenjam Marapathillai (Tamil)

Nenjam Marrapathillai will be available to stream on the OTT platform ZEE5 premium from 14 May 2021

#3 Check (Telugu)

Check is a Telugu prison drama film. It’s the story of Aditya (Nithin) a chess player who is on death row. The film co-stars Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Prakash Varrier. Check will be Prakash Varrier’s debut in the Telugu film industry. Aditya’s last wish of wanting to play a match with Vishwanath Anand, before he is sentenced to death, seems an interesting plot to watch out for Check’s OTT release. This Nithin-starrer is certainly one of the biggest OTT releases of May 2021.

Check will be available to stream on the OTT platform Sun NXT from 14 May 2021.

#2 Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku (Telugu)

Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku, as the name suggests, is Ramaswamy’s biopic. It may sound contrarian to biopic films which are usually released based on an influential person, but Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku comes with a curious twist – it’s a biopic of a common man. The teaser unveils with a random villager introducing three leading ladies, Shanti Rao, Lavanya Reddy and Sattvika Jai, who play key roles in the plot.

Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku will be available to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from 14 May 2021.

#1 Vijay Sethupathi (Telugu)

The Tamil movie Sangathamizhan will be dubbed in Telugu as Vijay Sethupathi. The story revolves around Murugan (Vijay Sethupathi) who is a happy-go-lucky person who aspires to be an actor. This action drama is directed by Vijay Chandra and produced by Bharathi Reddy. This Tamil original released in the year 2019 and received mixed reviews.

Vijay Sethupati will be available to stream on the OTT platform Aha from 14 May 2021.