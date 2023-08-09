In the wake of a tragic road accident near the Radisson Blu Resort at Rushikonda, the City Police Commissioner, CM Thrivikrama Varma IPS, held an emergency meeting with the department on Tuesday. The session shed light on the pressing issue of drunken driving cases in the city as the officials took critical decisions to control the ongoing spree of road accidents.

Commissioner Varma appointed two Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) as special officers to monitor the night beach patrol and bars & restaurants in Visakhapatnam. The CP mandated all traffic personnel to wear body-worn cameras while checking drunken driving cases. Further, he collected information regarding the bars, restaurants, and government-run liquor stores in the city.

ACP John Prakash was instructed to take charge of the night patrolling along the beach road, while ACP Rajeev was directed to keep a check on the bars. The special officers were appointed in the presence of the Visakhapatnam Traffic Police officials and the excise department. Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, the CP appealed to the public to avoid drunken driving. He stated that parents must check on their children and ensure they are driving safely.

