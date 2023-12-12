The 2nd edition Special NCC Yachting Training Camp – 2023 was successfully conducted by the NCC Group HQ, Visakhapatnam under the aegis of AP & T Dte in association with the Indian Naval Sailing Association and Eastern Naval Command. at Indian Navy Watermanship Training Centre. The week-long camp was coordinated by 4(A) Naval Medical Unit NCC witnessed participation of 28 Naval Wing NCC Cadets, including 10 Girl cadets from various NCC Directorates spread across states including Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, West Bengal, Sikkim, Telangana & Utter Pradesh.

In furtherance to the aim of the Camp to groom young cadets to participate in national and international level yachting competitions, they were imparted training on sailing Enterprise Class Dinghy, rope work, and boat rigging. In addition, the cadets were exposed to Canoe, Rowing boats, windsurfers, and Laser Standard Dinghy during the Yachting camp.

Commodore AS Dadwal, VSM, Commanding Officer, INS Circars, graced the camp closing ceremony of the NCC Yachting Training Camp as Chief Guest and presented Merit Cards and Proficiency Certificates to the participants.