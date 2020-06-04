Veteran singer, voice-over artist, music composer, TV host, and film producer SP Balasubrahmanyam celebrates his 74th birthday today. The legendary Telugu artist, who completed over fifty years in the Indian film industry has numerous awards to his name – including India’s civilian honours Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and a Guinness World Record for his contribution to Indian music and culture. Few artists manage to remain evergreen favourites of fans across generations, and our very own Balu garu, as he fondly called, holds this unique achievement. So, are you a true fan of this multipotentialite? Let’s find out if you can navigate this quiz on SP Balasubrahmanyam without consulting Google!
SPB received his first national award for a song featured in which of these iconic movies?
Rudra Veena
Sankarabharanam
Swathi Mutyam
Ek Duuje Ke Liye
Correct!
Wrong!
For which of these achievements does Balu garu hold a Guinness Record?
Recording 19 Tamil songs in one day
Recording 21 Kannada songs in a single day
For singing over 40,000 songs
For hosting numerous TV shows
Correct!
Wrong!
SP Balasubrahmanyam acted in numerous movies. In which of these did he essay the lead role?
Hint: The movie was directed by Tanikella Bharani
Mithunam
Ulavachaaru Biryani
Show
Subhapradam
Correct!
Wrong!
In which of these iconic SP Balu songs is the protagonist seen dancing on a well, drunk, in the rain?
Ve Vela Gopemmala
Andamaina Premarani
Andamaina Premarani
Thakita Thadhimi
Correct!
Wrong!
Before his professional foray into the music industry, SPB had a music troupe with which of these composers?
MM Keeravani
Ilaiyaraaja
M. Ranga Rao
T. Chalapathi Rao
Correct!
Wrong!
In the iconic 1988 film Khaidi No. 786, who featured in the track 'Guvva Gorinka Toh'?
Bhanupriya and Chiranjeevi
Chiranjeevi and Radha
Bhanupriya and Venkatesh
Sridevi and Chiranjeevi
Correct!
Wrong!
Complete the lyrics: 'Accha maine pyaar kiya, luccha kaam nahi kiya'
Malle jaaji allukunna roju
Ottu pettukuntinamma bettu cheyake
Ami tumi telakunte ninnu levadeeskupota, are you ready?
Babu nu seppu, aadni kottamani dappu
Correct!
Wrong!
How many national awards has the singer won so far?
2
4
6
8
Correct!
Wrong!
The first movie in which SPB sang?
Sri Sri Sri Maryada Ramanna
Vetagadu
Chivaraku Migiledi
Gundamma Katha
Correct!
Wrong!
Guess the song: A Tamil boy and a Telugu girl fall in love in this K Balachander classic. The song is picturised during their courtship.
Mondigatam
Bhale Bhale Mogadivoy
Idi Katha Kaadu
Chiranjeevi
Correct!
Wrong!
SPB Fan? Take this quiz to find out how well do you know about the legendary singer
