Marking a special occasion for the Telugu film industry, Solo Brathuke So Better has become the first big-ticket film to hit the theatres post lockdown. With the theatres remaining shut for about eight months due to the pandemic, several films opted for a digital release while a bunch of much-anticipated flicks postponed release dates. However, with filmmakers still remaining skeptical to release their films despite the cinema halls partially opening for the audience, the response garnered by Solo Brathuke So Better is likely to be watched closely by different quarters. As the Sai Dharam Tej and Nabha Natesh starrer hit the screens on Friday, multiple members of the film fraternity wished well to the unit. Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Vijay Deverakonda, SS Rajamouli, Devi Sri Prasad, and others took to Twitter to wish Solo Brathuke So Better the best in theatres.

Tollywood wishes Solo Brathuke So Better as it hits theatres

The REAL cinema experience is back with a new normal!!

There couldn’t be a happier news for all movie lovers…🙂

Kudos to Prasad garu, @IamSaiDharamTej for bringing their #SoloBrathukeSoBetter as the first big release after the reopening of theatres👏🏻.

Best wishes to the team.:) — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) December 25, 2020

Sending my best wishes to team #SoloBrathukeSoBetter for its release this Christmas. First film hitting the big screen during the pandemic…a milestone in itself👏👏👏 All the best to @IamSaiDharamTej and the entire team🤗🤗🤗@MusicThaman @SVCCofficial @subbucinema @NabhaNatesh — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 24, 2020

Finalllyyyyyy!!! 🎉🥳💥 Theaters are back back back :)) wide open now! Getting my gang ready for a boys day out at the cinemasss :)) And Wishing @IamSaiDharamTej super duper luck for #SBSB release tomorrow, may you bring lots of smiles and laughter to everyone, much needed! — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) December 24, 2020

My best wishes to @IamSaiDharamTej, Bapi garu, Prasad garu and the entire team of #SoloBrathukeSoBetter.. Big Screens are Back 🙂❤️ — Sharwanand (@ImSharwanand) December 24, 2020

TICKETS BOOKED! #SBSBOnDec25th Here’s wishing my dearest @IamSaiDharamTej , my Chandini @NabhaNatesh ..Bapi & Prasad uncle.. & team all the best for #SBSB tomorrow! Debut Director Subbuluuu – kummeyi! 👍 Love..#RAPO — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) December 24, 2020

Wishing Teju, my dear producer Prasad Garu and the whole team of #SBSB all the best ! You guys are leading the way through these tough times. May the force be with you💪🏻@IamSaiDharamTej @SVCCofficial pic.twitter.com/3rHNGmsHFr — Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) December 24, 2020

First film to hit the theatres during the pandemic #SBSB

All the best @IamSaiDharamTej baapi, Prasad uncle and team for your release tomorrow! Wish you a blockbuster! 🤗 — Raashi (@RaashiKhanna) December 24, 2020

Finally theatres reopen!!!

Super excited to watch #SoloBrathukeSoBetter on the big screen!

Wishing my bava @IamSaiDharamTej ,@NabhaNatesh,my dear friend baapi and the whole team a super duper success..

Let’s start with a bang!💯 pic.twitter.com/3EhL90tL7t — Varun Tej Konidela 🥊 (@IAmVarunTej) December 24, 2020

Let’s celebrate CINEMA with #SoloBrathukeSoBetter from tomorrow in Theatres !! My best wishes to ⁦@IamSaiDharamTej⁩ ⁦⁩ @MusicThaman⁩ & the whole team!! pic.twitter.com/3uD2AlnB6R — kona venkat (@konavenkat99) December 24, 2020

Good to have the full theatrical experience back !!! All the best @IamSaiDharamTej, Prasad garu and the whole team of #SoloBrathukeSoBetter for the release tomorrow. Let’s support the revival of our theatrical eco system. pic.twitter.com/AhdcLTF4WY — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 24, 2020

Dear @IamSaiDharamTej brother..being the first one to break d silence U DESERVE THE WHOLE WORLD OF APPRECIATION..

Sincere best wishes to U Subbu @MusicThaman Bapi n BVSN garu…👍👍👍💕💕💕#SBSB — RamajogaiahSastry (@ramjowrites) December 24, 2020

Will watch #SoloBrathukeSoBetter Tomorrow

Night

In

A

THEATRE ❤️ Entha bagundhi aa sound :)) — Nani (@NameisNani) December 24, 2020

Best wishes to the team of #SoloBrathukeSoBetter for a grand release. Bring back the glory of watching cinema in theatres @IamSaiDharamTej @SVCCofficial #BackToCinema #CelebrateCinema — koratala siva (@sivakoratala) December 25, 2020

Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas. And best wishes to @IamSaiDharamTej and team for #SoloBrathukeSoBetter. Let us welcome the first Telugu film to hit the theaters after lockdown — Kalyanram Nandamuri (@NANDAMURIKALYAN) December 25, 2020