Don’t you wish following a healthy lifestyle and eating organic foods wasn’t outrageously expensive? Well, these organic stores in Vizag are here to offer you just that! With their range of snacks, body care products, and everyday groceries priced at extremely reasonable rates, they are here to make your wishes come true!

1. Nature’s Wealth

Located in the heart of the city, this organic store is Asilmetta residents’ go-to destination for all things organic. They offer everything from organic and healthy snacks and raw millets to toiletries made of natural ingredients. As a cherry on top, they also provide fresh sugar can juice at their store.

Location: Shop No 5, Ground Floor, Vizag Tower, near GVMC, Opposite Hotel Meghalaya, Asilmetta

Timings: 9:00 am – 8:30 pm

2. Taste Nature Organics

Known for their cold-pressed oils and reasonable prices, this store is many Vizagites’ one-stop shop for their share of organic groceries. They offer a variety of healthy, economical products, ranging from snacks to hair care. They also make healthy snacking easy by offering jowar millet noodles and jowar upma.

Location: Plot No 174, beside Hirawat, Sector 12, MVP Colony

Timings: 9:00 am – 9:00 pm

3. Organic India

This store, on VIP Road, is known for offering a range of luxury organic foods – all under one roof! They have an array of organic teas, like Tulsi Mulethi Tea, Tulsi Sweet Rose Tea, and Honey Lemon Tulsi Green Tea. In addition to these, they also offer a range of body care items, supplements, and grocery items like Organic Jaggery Powder, Chia seeds, etc.

Location: Door No 14, Fabindia Store, 14/A, VIP Rd, beside IDBI Bank and, opposite Pantaloons, CBM Compound, Asilmetta

Timings: 10:30 am – 9:00 pm

4. Greenfield Organics and Naturals

This store is known for its vast collection of organic goods. They have numerous interesting options like millet chapati and noodles, papaya soap, ragi millet murukku, and a range of snacks like Fox Tail Millet Ribbon Pakodi. They also offer a variety of oils, including Sesame, Mustard, and Groundnut Oils to make your home-cooked meal all the more nutritious.

Location: Peda Waltair Opposite Three Town Police Station

Timings: 8:30 am – 10:0 pm

5. Swachh Millets

Offering products like Farm Fresh Wheat Grass, Handmade soaps for babies as well as adults, Organic Palm Jaggery, Black Rice, and Macadamia Nuts, this store is one of the most recommended organic food stores in Vizag. They are known for their Matki Curd and Desi Gir Cow Milk.

Location: PGP Raju’s enclave, near Apollo pharmacy

Timings: 7:00 am – 9:00 pm

Reinvent your lifestyle choices now – run to these organic stores in Vizag, and grab a month’s worth of snacks and groceries today!

Read also- Check out these food outlets serving healthy meals in Vizag

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more such recommendations.