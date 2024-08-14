In a significant boost to regional collaboration, the SMILE Summit 2024, held at the Kalam Convention Center, AMTZ, Visakhapatnam, concluded on 8 August, marking a pivotal moment in the entrepreneurial landscape of the city.

Organised by Kerala-based startup Net Worth Networks (NWN) in partnership with Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone (AMTZ), SMILE Summit is aimed at empowering entrepreneurs from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities by providing them with the knowledge, resources, investments, and connections needed to thrive in today’s competitive business environment without the need for relocating. The event brought together industry leaders, investors, and innovators for a day of insightful discussions and networking opportunities.

The summit saw a robust turnout, with 264 delegates in attendance, including representatives from 81 startups, 16 MSMEs, 7 investment partners, 9 large enterprises, and 30 distinguished speakers. Participants from 21 countries attended, underscoring its global appeal and significance.

Shishir Prabhakar, Director of Net Worth Networks, set the tone for the summit with his welcome address, emphasising the importance of bringing together startups, MSMEs, investors, innovators, and large enterprises to enhance and support the entrepreneurial community. This was followed by an inspiring keynote from Dr Jitendra Sharma, Managing Director & Founder CEO of AMTZ, who highlighted the critical role of investor commitment in nurturing startups.

Dr Sharma also announced the launch of the “Million Dollar Idea Challenge,” offering funding for innovative ideas submitted during the conference. The event received 13 entries for the Million Dollar Idea Challenge, which are currently being screened by AMTZ.

The summit featured panel discussions on digital evolution, funding strategies, institutional support, business resilience, and the role of women in innovation. These discussions provided invaluable insights and strategies for entrepreneurs looking to scale their ventures. The multi-sector investment summit witnessed speakers and experts from various fields and industries, enriching the discussions with diverse perspectives.

Some notable speakers at the event included Naren Nerla, COO, InspirEdge IT Solutions, Ravi Eswarapu, President, TiE Vizag, Vikrant Kumar P, Joint General Manager, Railtel Corporation of India, Vijay Singh Rathore, Founder Partner, Soonicorn Ventures, Dr ES Rao, Chairman, Vizag Profiles, Kevin D’Silva, Co-Founder, Serendipity Collective Ventures, Lalith Kolli, Investor Relations, Hyderabad Angels, Dr Ravi Saripalle, Professor of Entrepreneurship, GITAM Deemed to be University, Dr Dilip Kumar, CEO, AIC – AMTZ Medivalley, and more.

A key highlight of the event was the panel discussion titled “Women at the Forefront: Pioneers in Innovation and Investment,” which featured a meaningful interaction between the panellists and the audience.

Notably, Soonicorn Ventures, an investment partner of SMILE Summit, screened startups during the event and shortlisted 8 for further exploration. Hyderabad Angels, another key investment partner, identified 2 promising startups from the attendees.

The summit also marked the launch of the Serendipity Collective Vizag Chapter, aimed at fostering collaboration within the region’s startup ecosystem. While Connections, Conversations, and Commitments defined the inaugural SMILE Summit, the event left participants inspired and equipped with new knowledge and connections to propel their ventures forward.

As a proactive web portal covering various happenings in Visakhapatnam, Yo Vizag was proud to be the media partner for SMILE Summit 2024, a landmark event in the entrepreneurial scene

