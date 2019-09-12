Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone(AMTZ) in Vizag gets New MD & CEO

The State Government of Andhra Pradesh (GoAP) has appointed Kartikeya Misra (IAS), Director of Health & Family Welfare, as the Managing Director (MD) & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) in Visakhapatnam. The decision was officially executed in a Government Order issued on Monday. Taking charge, Mr. Misra stressed that the State Government is totally committed to push for frugal and innovative technologies in the manufacturing of medical devices at AMTZ.

He said “all support will be extended to the current investors and those looking forward to investing, in the future, in this zone. This Government is proactive and assures that AMTZ will be transformed into one of the best scientific facilities and would be a beacon for medical device manufacturing in the country”. The primary focus would be on the immediate completion of 18 labs which are the heart of the project. These will be used to facilitate the testing of medical devices.

The MD & CEO also interacted with various stakeholders, including manufacturers in the zone, and assured them of continued support from the Government of Andhra Pradesh. He has also extended an open invitation, to all the investors and manufacturers of medical devices, to utilize the numerous opportunities available in the zone.

Additionally, Mr. Misra called for a meeting with various department heads, of AMTZ and the Kalam Institute of Health Technology (KIHT), to understand the roles being performed by various teams. Mr. Misra also asked them to bring forth any issues they are facing to the notice of the management.