Owing to safety works in the Vijayawada Division of the South Central Railway (SCR) zone, a dozen Visakhapatnam-bound trains have been cancelled. Below are the details of the services cancelled.

22701 Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Uday Express leaving from Visakhapatnam from 20 to 25 November.

22702 Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam Uday Express leaving from Vijayawada from 20 to 25 November.

17267 Kakinada-Visakhapatnam MEMU Special leaving from Kakinada from 20 to 26 November.

17268 Visakhapatnam-Kakinada MEMU special leaving from Visakhapatnam from 20 to 26 November.

17243 Guntur-Rayagada Express leaving from Guntur from 20 to 26 November.

17244 Rayagada-Guntur Express leaving from Rayagada from 21 to 27 November.

17239 Guntur-Visakhapatnam Simhadri Express leaving from Guntur from 20 to 26 November.

17240 Visakhapatnam-Guntur Simhadri Express leaving from Visakhapatnam from 21 to 27 November.

Also read: Visakhapatnam to Varanasi express train to run from 22 November

17219 Machilipatnam-Visakhapatnam Express leaving from Machilipatnam from 20 to 26 November.

17220 Visakhapatnam-Machilipatnam Express leaving from Visakhapatnam from 21 to 27 November.

07466 Rajahmundry-Visakhapatnam MEMU Special leaving from Rajahmundry from 20 to 26 November.

07467 Visakhapatnam- Rajahmundry MEMU Special leaving from Visakhapatnam from 20 to 26 November.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Waltair) AK Tripathi appealed to the passengers to make note of these cancelled Visakhapatnam-bound trains.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.