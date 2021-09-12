Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, at Simhachalam in Vizag, has got ISO 9001:2005 (International Organisation for Standardisation) certificate. The certification was received by Andhra Pradesh Minister for Tourism, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, and Temple Executive Officer (EO), MV Suryakala.

HYM International Certifications came to Vizag and assessed various factors of the Simhachalam Temple before issuing the certification. These included the services being offered to the devotees, cleanliness standards, performance of the staff, sanitisation, and promotion of the tradition and culture. The parameters were being observed for the past six months. Now, the food and safety inspection is being conducted in the temple.

Speaking on this occasion, the Minister said that a fund of Rs 54 crore has been sanctioned, as a part of the Central scheme Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD), for the temple’s development. Though the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic had delayed the development work, they will begin soon. The State Government requested for Rs 70 crore after which Rs 54 crore were sanctioned. This Vizag temple has plans to revive the steps route from Madhavadhara to Simhachalam.

Also, the temple Pushkarini will be developed for the convenience of devotees with the construction of a bathing ghat and changing rooms. Additionally, the temple’s lighting system and landscaping will be renovated. Also a yagna sala will be constructed on the temple’s premises.

Keeping in view of the huge rush during festival times, such as Ekadasi and Chandanotsavam, the temple has decided to construct a queue complex like the one in Tirumala. This can fit around 2,000 people for darshan. For the auspicious Giri Pradakshina, a 32 km trek organised every year by the temple, a walking track will be laid around the Simhachalam hill in Vizag.

Further, the Minister requested the temple EO, MV Suryakala, to focus on providing better accommodation and drinking water facilities to the devotees.

It was also suggested to provide Annadanam similar to that in Tirupathi to the devotees visiting the temple.