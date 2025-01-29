At last, a solution is in sight for the long-pending issue of the pancha gramalu lands of Simhachalam Devasthanam with the Alliance government taking a key decision on it.

At a meeting held in Amaravati on 29 January, the government decided to regularise all the houses built on the encroached lands in the pancha gramalu surrounding Simhachalam.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Minister for Revenue, Registration and Stamps Anagani Satyaprasad said in return of the regularisation of houses, the government would transfer 600 acre lands to the Simhachalam Devasthanam. Both parties agreed to withdraw cases pending in court.

With temple trustees agreeing to take alternative lands, it was decided to hold a meeting in Simhachalam and issue pattas.

It all started in 1996, when the then tehsildars of Pendurthi and Visakha rural had issued pattas for 12,000 acres in five villages (pancha gramalu) stating that they belonged the Simhachalam Devasthanam. Those who were staying in the villages had approached court. With the temple authorities too had readied for legal battle, the lands were caught in a legal tangle since then.

The successive governments have failed to find a solution to it though they had set up committees.

