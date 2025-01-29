On 27 January 2025, in a case of double suicide, a married woman and a young man ended their lives within minutes of each other in Padmanabham mandal, Visakhapatnam. The deceased have been identified as Kanakala Lakshmi (30) and Mokara Aditya (22), both residents of Krishnapuram village, who are suspected to have had an illegitimate affaur. Lakshmi, who had been married to lorry driver Kanakala Shankarrao for a decade, was a mother of two. On Monday, after her husband left for work, she was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her home by a neighbor.

Within minutes of Lakshmi’s death, Aditya was discovered hanging in an abandoned godown on the outskirts of the village. The shocking timing of both suicides has left the villagers in disbelief, fueling speculation about the nature of their relationship.

According to police sources and local accounts, Lakshmi and Aditya were allegedly involved in an extramarital affair. Reports suggest that their relationship, which had remained a secret for some time, recently came under scrutiny, leading to tensions between their families. Financial disputes between the two are also being considered as a possible trigger for the tragedy.

Investigators have uncovered phone recordings and chat messages that provide insight into their final moments before the double suicide in Visakhapatnam. Allegedly, Aditya, overwhelmed by despair, decided to end his life and made a video call to Lakshmi before taking the fatal step. Seeing this, Lakshmi is believed to have followed suit.

The police have seized the mobile phones of both deceased individuals and are analyzing digital evidence to determine the exact sequence of events. Postmortems were conducted on Tuesday, and their bodies were cremated separately, 50 meters apart, at a crematorium near the Gosthani River. To prevent any potential clashes, authorities deployed security personnel in the area.

A case of suspicious death has been registered based on complaints from both families.

