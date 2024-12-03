On the morning of 3 December 2024, the bodies of an unmarried couple were found at an apartment complex at Venkateswara Colony in Sheela Nagar, Gajuwaka. According to reports, the couple committed suicide by jumping off the third floor of the apartment in Visakhapatnam.

The bodies were identified as P Durga Rao, the owner of a catering company, and P Susmitha, a pharma worker, both of whom belong to Amalapuram of Konaseema district.

According to a statement issued by the Assistant Commissioner of Police in Gajuwaka, the preliminary investigation has found that the unmarried couple had been residing together in the apartment for the last three months.

After the primary investigation, there is a suspicion that the couple, living in Visakhapatnam, had an altercation before committing suicide. A broken glass and TV remote were found inside the house. The police received a call about the couple having jumped off the building at around 5:50 am.

Currently, a case has been registered at Gajuwaka Police Station, and the bodies have been sent for a postmortem examination. The investigation is ongoing, with a dog squad and clues team working at the scene.

Accused in Cuttack gang-rape case caught in Visakhapatnam

Meanwhile, in the case of a gang-rape of a college student in Cuttack in November, a man from Visakhapatnam has been arrested. The case came to light when six people were arrested for repeatedly gang-raping a college student for several days in Cuttack. The survivor’s family had alleged that one culprit had absconded, who has now been apprehended in Visakhapatnam.

