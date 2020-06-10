In line with the Central Government’s decision to permit reopening of religious shrines and institutions across the country, Simhachalam temple, on Wednesday, opened its doors for devotees for darshan of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. Considering the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Simhachalam Devasthanam has decided to allow only 300 visitors per hour for darshan.

With the temple reopening for the public, the Simhachalam Devasthanam issued guidelines for the devotees visiting the shrine for darshan of the deity. Here’s the list of instructions to be followed by the visitors:

The Simhachalam temple will remain open from 7 AM to 6 PM

In order to know the vacancies of slots for special darshan at Simhachalam temple, devotees should contact 9390501089. In case of a free darshan, individuals can inquire at 9390501085. Depending on the vacancies, the devotees can book their tickets by paying the entry fee to UPI ID: [email protected] or to account number 050810011009376 (IFSC Code: ANDB0000508).

Individuals who are unable to book slots for darshan online, can visit CRO Office (Sri Devi Complex). For any other information, they can contact 0891-27646494.

After making the payment, the details of the transaction ID, along with the personal information of the visitors, identity proof and contact information should be sent via WhatsApp to 9390501089

The staff at the Simhachalam Devasthanam will revert with the booking confirmation. While visiting the temple, the devotees should carry the print out of the darshan ticket and the identity proof.

The individuals who travel using their locomotives as well as those who use public transport (Devasthanam buses) to reach the temple, should produce the darshan ticket and ID proof. In case, a person fails to produce the aforementioned documents, he/she will be barred from entering the premises of the temple.

If the devotees are unable to visit the temple in the pre-booked slot, the amount paid for the tickets will not be refunded. If the authorities issue orders to shut the temple in future, in wake of the global pandemic, the Simhachalam Devasthanam does not hold the responsibility to reimburse the amount paid for the booking the slots to the devotees.

In view of COVID-19, children (below ten years) and senior citizens (above sixty-five years) will not be allowed to enter the Simhachalam temple. All the attendees must wear a mask while visiting the holy shrine. Those who violate the rule will not be allowed inside the temple.

The individuals must book their slot at least 48 hours before the date of the Simhachalam darshan. The public can book the slot prior to a week before darshan.

Slot Timings:

7 AM to 9 AM

9 AM to 11 AM

12 PM to 2 PM

3 PM to 6 PM