As we stepped into September, a whole array of shows and movies on OTT platforms greeted us. While the much-awaited thriller of actor Nani received a mixed response, Malayalam’s C U Soon garnered amazing reactions from the audience. Stepping up its game, Aha, the exclusive Telugu streaming platform too is all set to bring an interesting lineup of movies to engage the viewers. To brighten up your month, we are here with the list of films coming to your home through Aha, Netflix, and Zee5 this September.

Films releasing on Aha, Netflix, and Zee5 this September:

#1 Bangaru Thalli

Jyotika-starrer Bangaru Thalli is written and directed by JJ Fredrick, and produced by Tamil superstar Suriya, along with Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian. The legal thriller sees Jyotika play a lawyer who seeks to revive a case that’d been closed for 15 years amid oppositions.

Where to watch: Aha App

Release date: 11 September

#2 Maghuvalu Matrame

Presenting another facet of Jyotika, Maghuvalu Matrame also features Urvashi, Bhanupriya, and Saranya Ponvannan. The light-hearted comedy narrates the story of three female school friends who reunite after 38 years, despite the pressures put upon them by the men in their lives.

Where to watch: Aha App

Release date: 11 September

#3 Amaram Akhilam Prema

Showcasing the bond between a father and his daughter, Aha’s latest offering seems promising from the looks of the trailer. Backed up with an amazing supporting cast, including Naresh, Srikanth Iyengar, and Annapurna, the movie stars Vijay Ram and Shivshakti Sachdeva as the leads.

Where to watch: Aha App

Release date: 18 September

#4 Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare

Featuring the supremely talented Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar, DKAWCS is a tale unravelling the journey of two sisters. While Dolly, a working mom is not afraid to speak her mind, Kitty, a small-town girl is all set to chase her dreams in the big city. The film also stars Amol Parashar, Aamir Bashir, Vikrant Massey, and Kubbra Sait.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: 18 September

#5 London Confidential

Directed by S Hussain Zaidi, the Zee5 Original tells the story of RAW agents in London trying to uncover a Chinese conspiracy against India. Starring Mouni Roy and Purab Kohli in pivotal roles, the thriller is all set to premiere on 18 September.

Where to watch: 18 September

Release date: Zee5