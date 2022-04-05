The fast-paced lifestyle in metropolitan cities can leave you physically and emotionally drained. Corporate professionals can find it hard to be productive, and artists can face a creative block. A vacation is one of the foremost ways to unwind, rejuvenate your senses, and bounce back. While on summer vacation, you don’t want anything to meddle with your comfort, especially your outfits. Packing for your summer vacation can seem a little confusing. You would want to be at your styling best without compromising on comfort. You would need something that you can wear on the beach, to the restaurant, and to stroll around your resort or hotel. Short pants are one of the best pieces of apparel for summer vacations. In this article, we look at some of the top features of short pants that make them an ideal companion for your summer vacation.

Short Pants: A Brief History

Originating in Europe, shorts were used more as a necessity than as a fashion statement in regions exhibiting warmer temperatures. Short pants were soon adopted by the military, helping soldiers keep cool and carry useful items in their roomy pockets. Just like cargos and epaulette shirts, short pants gained popularity and soon became a trendy pick for men.

What Makes Short Pants Special?

Comfort: One of the first things you notice when you wear short pants is comfort. If you invest in premium fabric, you can take your comfort level to the next level. Short pants are exceptionally lightweight and perfect for summer. You can wear them throughout the day without feeling an inch of discomfort.

Colour: Short pants are available in a plethora of colours to help you style them with your favourite shirts and t-shirts. You can create an end number of combinations to align perfectly with your entire itinerary.

Fit: Short pants are not just comfortable but also offer you a great fit. There are some fabrics out there that provide you with a fair amount of stretch to help you move around easily.

Fabric: Some premium brands in the market offer a good variety of fabrics. You can choose from some high-grade ones like linen or Egyptian cotton to add a dash of sophistication to your vacation outfit.

Durability: Another great feature of short pants is that they are good for the long haul. All you need to do is choose a premium fashion brand as they deliver products that are not just premium but also durable.

Beyond vacations: While short pants for men are an excellent pick for vacations, they can add the perfect amount of depth to your wardrobe when you’re back. Short pants can be seamlessly styled in summer for a variety of casual gatherings. You can wear them for a Sunday brunch or to the movies. A plain t-shirt and shorts are one of the coolest combinations in your arsenal.

A Quality Purchase

Whether it is shorts or any other garment, a high-quality purchase can go a long way. You might end up spending more money, but the product is totally worth it. A premium fashion brand is one of the foremost ways to make a quality purchase. Andamen is one of the best homegrown premium fashion brands that you can consider for your next purchase. Their quality-focused trouser and shorts collection is curated for progressive Indian men who enjoy a sophisticated and authentic lifestyle. Their timeless designs and attention to every minute detail help you stand out at every event.

So, pack a pair of premium short pants and style flawlessly on your next vacation!