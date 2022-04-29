We all know that health is wealth and yet we tend to neglect it. Shifting to healthy food alternatives might sound boring but these places in Vizag have made it easy for us with their delicious health menu. This summer, achieve your fitness goals by shifting to these healthy meals Vizag with salads, wheat rolls and delicious meal boxes. Let these delicious, protein-rich foods help you maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Here is a list of healthy food alternatives in Vizag for a fit summer.

#1 Chicken Millet Bowl

A high protein source is always the key to the right fitness regime. Swap in Vizag, which promise to deliver healthier meals, has a range of dishes one can try from. One such yummy dish is the Chicken Millet Bowl, which comes with one serving of foxtail boiled millet. This is paired with a layer of grilled chicken breast and veggies. All mixed with Indian spices, this is one meal that satisfies your taste buds while keeping the calories in check.

#2 Rajma & Bread Kulcha

Rajma promotes weight loss, aids digestion and helps in maintaining blood sugar levels. Lunchbox has a varied range of meal boxes under 600 calories. Opt for the Rajma and bread kulcha lunchbox for a wholesome meal. Other alternatives include dal makhani with bread kulcha and chole kulcha lunchbox. Shift to a healthier lifestyle with these delectable dishes.

#3 Chicken Shami Wheat Roll

Staying healthy and choosing healthier options is not just eating salads. Health is all about balance. Add this Chicken Shami wheat roll to one of your meals in a week to maintain the balance. Order from Kaati Zone Rolls & Wraps for amazing and healthy rolls. There are a number of vegetarian, eggitarian and non-vegetarian options to try out here. Relish your taste buds with their twist on healthier options.

#4 Broccoli Rush

Broccoli has a multitude of health benefits including improvement of heart health. You can order this bowl of goodness from the healthy bytes section on Kaloreez. With only 175 kilocalories and 3.2% of fat, this is could be the perfect choice for those targeting a particular calorie count. You are sure to be satisfied after having their fibre-rich broccoli rush. Let this nutritionist take care of your lifestyle.

#5 Paneer Tikka Salad

Paneer is rich in protein, calcium and phosphorous. A perfect source for all vegetarians, this salad is also rich in fibre. Subway in Vizag has been the landmark of healthy alternatives and is good at getting you addicted to salads. Apart from this their range of subs are also a good option for days you want to have extra.

#6 Vegan Meal Box

Filled with the goodness of brown rice paired with pan-seared tofu, soya chunks, kidney beans and assorted veggies this vegan box could not get any healthier. Available at Plenty The Kitchen Of Destiny, it could be a perfect choice for those exploring vegan options in Vizag. The restaurant also has a wide range of healthy food options, you can choose from.

If you know of any other healthy meals in Vizag we should try, let us know in the comments below.