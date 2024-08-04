A malicious fire broke out at Visakhapatnam Railway Station on the morning of 4 August 2024, as four AC coaches of the Korba-Visakhapatnam Express went up in flames. Railway Protection Forces (RPF) immediately attended to the fire, after which the Fire Department came to the scene. As the train was halted at the station, there were no passengers in the bogies. The fire has successfully been put out with no casualties.

This incident is reportedly the first time such a huge fire accident has occurred at Visakhapatnam Railway Station. However, the reason for the fire is still a big question. According to a comment by City Commissioner of Police, Shankabrata Bagchi, “Four bogies of the Tirumala Express, which was stationary, were caught on fire. Fortunately, at that point of time, there were no passengers in the bogies. There was no loss of life. The local fire services responded immediately, and the flames were brought under control. We are registering an FIR, and forensic experts have called to identify the reason behind the fire – whether it is a short circuit or any other reason. Only after collecting and examining the evidence, the reason for the fire at Visakhapatnam Railway Station can be determined.”

“No one has reported about any suspect. Right now, we are not suspecting anyone. It all depends on the forensic evidence”, he said.

The empty rake of the Korba-Visakhapatnam Express arrived at 6:30 am to Platform No 4 in Visakhapatnam Railway Station. At 9:20 am, the RPF personnel, who were speed patrolling the platform, noticed smoke and alerted the fire brigade and the staff present at the station, who came in as reinforcements to help curb the fire. The fire was extinguished at 11:10 am. As of now, the rake and the enflamed coaches have been sent to Cochin Depot from maintenance, following clearance from the AP Fire Department.

Once the fire was extinguished, Joint Commissioner of Police K Fakeerappa gave a statement to the press saying, “There was no loss of life during the incident. No one has even been injured. The bedsheets, thermocol, and AC systems were found to be burnt. The reason for this dangerous incident is being investigated. All members of the Visakhapatnam Fire Department and City Police are at the scene.”

